Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.66. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 249,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

