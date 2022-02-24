Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ HGEN opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.66. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.
About Humanigen (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
