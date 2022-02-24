Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.11

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.55. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 8,380 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

