Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $88.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.58.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 311,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 1,093,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,552. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

