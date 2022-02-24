Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Financial Analysis

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hybrid Energy alerts:

This table compares Hybrid Energy and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 5.75 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hybrid Energy and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 115.85%.

Summary

Hybrid Energy beats agilon health on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable energy companies. It is in the process of restructuring its business priorities. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Springboro, OH.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hybrid Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hybrid Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.