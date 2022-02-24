Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 8.4% Following Earnings Beat

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86. 61,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,823,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hyliion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $682.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

