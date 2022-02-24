IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

