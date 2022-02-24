ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $216.68. 265,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,768. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.