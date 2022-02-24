IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.34

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and traded as low as $35.00. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.