Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)
