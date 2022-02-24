Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) alerts:

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.