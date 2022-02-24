Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.00. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,942. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.61. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.04 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

