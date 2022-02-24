ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0048

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,883.58 and $85,180.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,190,249 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.