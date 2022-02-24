IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires New Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 125,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

