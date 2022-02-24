IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,435,071,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.25 on Thursday, reaching $480.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,569. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.05.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

