IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,435,071,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.25 on Thursday, reaching $480.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,569. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.