IMPACTfolio LLC Buys New Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Heska comprises about 0.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.61 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

