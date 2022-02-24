IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

