IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 58,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

