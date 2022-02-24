Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Lowered by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

