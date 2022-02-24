Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

INFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 3,403,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

