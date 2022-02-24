Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of III opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
