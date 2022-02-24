Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

