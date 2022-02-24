Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NGVT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

