INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.56. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $30.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in INmune Bio by 304.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

