InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $11.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 451,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,720. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $608.47 million and a PE ratio of 149.67.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.