Insider Buying: Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) Director Cesar Gonzalez purchased 50,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$296,640.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 20,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$27,686.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$6,300.00.

Shares of CVE BTR opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

