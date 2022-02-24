Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

