Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Acquires 5,600 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intel stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 72,692,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

