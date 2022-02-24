Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Purchases 18,141 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

