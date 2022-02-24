Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 36,800 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AJG traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $154.42. 897,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,081. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

