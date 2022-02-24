Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brunswick by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 689,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after acquiring an additional 158,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

