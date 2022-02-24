Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FMC stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

