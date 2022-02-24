Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 11,757 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 740,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,557. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.