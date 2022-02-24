Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00.

PRVA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 20,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

