Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Sells 69,040 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RS stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

