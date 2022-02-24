Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $73,215.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

