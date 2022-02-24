Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD stock opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

