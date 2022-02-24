Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.28. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

