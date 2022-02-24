Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IART stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

