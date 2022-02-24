Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.