Integral Ad Science (IAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $189,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.