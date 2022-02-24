Integral Ad Science (IAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $189,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

