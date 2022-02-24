Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,113,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

