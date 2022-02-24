Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $556.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

