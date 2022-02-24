Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,938,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

VZ stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 684,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

