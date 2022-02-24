Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 124,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

