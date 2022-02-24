Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

