InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT (Get Rating)
