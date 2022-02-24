InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

