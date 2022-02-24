Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

