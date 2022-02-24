Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $467.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.78 and its 200 day moving average is $581.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

