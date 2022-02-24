Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 979.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 202.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

PTH stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

