Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after purchasing an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,967,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

