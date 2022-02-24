Invesco Ltd. Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

