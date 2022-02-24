Invesco Ltd. Purchases 121,765 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2,422.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $453,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,966 shares of company stock worth $9,675,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $173.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 262.38, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

